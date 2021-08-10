Daily Times

Free replacement of front airbag inflators by Honda

Press Release

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) strongly encourages its customers for immediate replacement of front airbag inflator at its authorized dealerships as a precautionary measure to ensure safety for its customers. The Takata front airbag inflator (in specified models) may have a probability of malfunctioning if deployed, which can result in a safety risk to vehicle occupants.

Customers can visit nearest Honda authorized dealerships for free replacement/checkup of airbag inflators.

The affected car models are as follows:

g 2006-2012 Honda Civic Oriel (Reborn)

g 2008-2011 Honda CR-V

g 2004-2012 Honda Accord

The replacement of the affected airbag inflator under this campaign will be done FREE OF CHARGE and will require approximately an hour.

