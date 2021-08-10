Free replacement of front airbag inflators by Honda

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) strongly encourages its customers for immediate replacement of front airbag inflator at its authorized dealerships as a precautionary measure to ensure safety for its customers. The Takata front airbag inflator (in specified models) may have a probability of malfunctioning if deployed, which can result in a safety risk to vehicle occupants.

Customers can visit nearest Honda authorized dealerships for free replacement/checkup of airbag inflators.

The affected car models are as follows:

g 2006-2012 Honda Civic Oriel (Reborn)

g 2008-2011 Honda CR-V

g 2004-2012 Honda Accord

The replacement of the affected airbag inflator under this campaign will be done FREE OF CHARGE and will require approximately an hour.