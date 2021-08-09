Muharram 2021: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee sights moon

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday sighted the Muharram-ul-Haram moon, which rings in the new Islamic year, 1443 AH. Youm-e-Ashura to be marked on August 19.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting, which took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Quetta. Representatives from the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, Pakistan Meteorological Department officials, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Harmony were present in the meeting.

Director-General Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari had earlier said Lahore’s zonal committee did not sight the moon, however, the final decision in this regard would be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.