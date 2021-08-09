PSX loses 366 points to close at 47,123 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Monday, losing 366.33 points, with a negative change of 0.77 per cent, closing at 47,123.62 points against 47,489.95 points on the last working day.

A total of 337,298,094 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 499,734,844 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.339 billion against Rs13.655 billion the previous day.

As many as 469 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 73 of them recorded gain and 372 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 42,228,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.49, Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 17,401,500 and price per share of Rs21.75 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 17,334,000 and price per share of Rs42.65.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs47.19 per share, closing at Rs 2004.57.Nestle Pakistan was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 45, closing at Rs 6000. Colgate Palm recorded a maximum decrease of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs 2800.