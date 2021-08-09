Daily Times

Exports increase by 16.44 percent in July

APP

The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 16.44 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country stood at $2.330 billion during July 2021 as against the exports of $2.001 billion recorded during July 2020, showing growth of 16.44 percent.

The imports during the month under review also went up by 47.90 percent by growing from $3.674 billion in July 2020 to $5.434 billion in July 2021.

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the month was recorded at $3.104 billion, showing an increase of 85.53 percent over the deficit of $1.673 billion recorded during July 2020, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed a decline of 14.59 percent during July 2021 as compared to the exports of $2.728 billion recorded during June 2021.

Likewise, the imports into the country during July 2021 also witnessed 14.45 percent decline as compared to the imports of $6.352 billion in June 2021, according to the PBS data.

