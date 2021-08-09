Punjab govt issues new lockdown notification



The Punjab government issued a notice on Monday regarding the changes in the lockdown imposed on August 3 due to the accelerating coronavirus cases in the province.

The notification issued by the provincial health department says that lockdown will remain enforced in selected areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad.

From now (August 9) until August 31, all indoor marriages are prohibited in the aforementioned districts. Outdoor wedding ceremonies with a maximum of 300 individuals in attendance are permitted till 10 p.m. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all religious, cultural, and other indoor ceremonies are prohibited in the aforementioned areas.

The district administration and police have been asked to ensure the implementation of the COVID-19 related SOPs.

Last week, the Punjab government had decided to close shrines in four districts due to a rise in the coronavirus cases.

After witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government decided to close shrines in four districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan.

A notification was issued by the provincial government which stated the closure of shrines till August 31.

On August 2, Punjab health authorities had issued a threat alert to all government hospitals over the fourth wave of coronavirus in the province.