Herschelle Gibbs awestruck by Kashmir’s sheer splendour

Herschelle Gibbs, former South African opener, was taken aback by the grandeur of Kashmir when he first visited the region.

In the current Kashmir Premier League, he will play for the Overseas Warriors (KPL).

“I’m ecstatic to finally be in Kashmir and participate in the KPL competition. What a lovely location! It’s my first visit, and I’m completely taken aback by the place’s pure splendour. “First game tonight, all of our friends and fans, please continue to support us,” Herschelle Gibbs said.

It must be noted that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), earlier, had warned other cricket boards against allowing their former players to participate in the inaugural edition of Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

After the development, Gibbs had also slammed BCCI for trying to stop him from participating in KPL.

“Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me from playing in the KPL. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous,” Gibbs tweeted.

Gibbs is also the head coach of the Karachi Kings franchise in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).