England and India draw rain-marred first Test

England and India drew the first Test at Trent Bridge after rain meant no play was possible on Sunday’s last day.

The match, which had already seen more than 100 overs lost to bad weather, was intriguingly poised with India 52-1 in their second innings, needing a further 157 runs to reach a victory target of 209.

But rain prevented play resuming as scheduled at 11:00 am local time (1000 GMT) Sunday and, after further downpours the umpires abandoned the match as a draw at 3:49 pm (1449 GMT), only for the sun to briefly burst through the overcast skies above Trent Bridge.

The second Test in this five-match series is scheduled to start at Lord’s on Thursday.