Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, August 09, 2021


Serbia win final gold of Tokyo Olympics in men’s water polo

Agencies

Serbia retained their Olympic men’s water polo title on Sunday with a 13-10 victory over Greece, winning the last of 339 gold medals on offer at the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games.

Dusan Mandic, Nikola Jaksic and Andrija Prlainovic scored three goals apiece as Serbia defended the crown they won in Rio five years ago, denying Greece a first Olympic gold medal in any team sport.

It was Serbia’s third gold in Japan after wins in women’s taekwondo and karate. Greece finished the Games with a gold medal in men’s rowing and another in the long jump.

Sunday’s closing ceremony will take place at a largely vacant Olympic Stadium, rounding off 16 days of competition in mostly empty stadiums.

Submit a Comment