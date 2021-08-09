Serbia win final gold of Tokyo Olympics in men’s water polo

Serbia retained their Olympic men’s water polo title on Sunday with a 13-10 victory over Greece, winning the last of 339 gold medals on offer at the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Games.

Dusan Mandic, Nikola Jaksic and Andrija Prlainovic scored three goals apiece as Serbia defended the crown they won in Rio five years ago, denying Greece a first Olympic gold medal in any team sport.

It was Serbia’s third gold in Japan after wins in women’s taekwondo and karate. Greece finished the Games with a gold medal in men’s rowing and another in the long jump.

Sunday’s closing ceremony will take place at a largely vacant Olympic Stadium, rounding off 16 days of competition in mostly empty stadiums.