Pete Davidson offers free ‘The Suicide Squad’ tickets

While The Suicide Squad released for streaming on HBO Max, Pete Davidson is taking the extra mile to encourage fans to watch the summer blockbuster in theaters.

The 27-year-old rented his hometown theatre in Staten Island in New York to host two free Saturday night screenings of the DC Comics film.

Taking to Instagram, the theatre announced that the Saturday Night Live star made the offer, urging fans to rush to the movie theatre.

According to People, folks looking to watch the film have to show up for the 7:20 pm or 8:00 pm showings and say that they’re “friends of Pete” in order to bag the free offer.

Tickets cannot be reserved ahead and people will have to begin lining up at 5:00 pm.

Meanwhile, theatre owner Gregg Scarola lauded the actor for contributing to the business that has since been downhill due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was all Pete’s idea, he reached out to us saying he wanted to give back to the community,” he told SI Live.

“This is a type of movie that has to been seen on the big screen. We have our best screens and auditoriums ready to go.”