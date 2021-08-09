Actor Adnan Siddiqui feels fine as he recovers from Covid

Pakistan film and TV actor Adnan Siddiqui, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, is feeling ‘absolutely’ fine and is out of quarantine.

The Jal Pari actor took to Instagram and shared a video where he confirmed he has recovered from Covid-19.

He shared the video with caption “Out of quarantine!.”

Adnan Siddiqui further said “Quite a significant day for me as I complete a fortnight of only virtual contact, away from civilisation as we know it. My express thanks to those who checked on me regularly.”

“As I have said before, I feel truly blessed. But special gratitude is reserved for the ones who I call Panic Buttons. I may have personally not pressed as many in my entire life as the ones I spoke to in this isolation period. The main objective of their calls was to show concern albeit in a manner that completely defied the purpose.

“Over these days, I have had the pleasure of memorising names of medicines, supplements, making imaginary dietary plans, random mental visits to doctors; all this while only making the right sounds of hmmms and grunts. Funnily enough, these well-wishers followed up on too with the same diligence as they called,” the actor said hilariously.

“My only word of advice to these over-diligent souls is: pls do not call those who have tested positive if all you have in your script is how worse it can be. Telling someone he is going towards death with Godspeed after sixth day is criminal.

“After two weeks of enduring this onslaught myself, i am seriously mulling to write to the government to pass a law against such calls and prosecute those who violate,” he concluded. In the video, Adnan Siddiqui also shared his experience of the quarantine.