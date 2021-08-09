384 suspicious meters disconnected in August: IESCO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan said that the company anti power pilferage teams detected 384 suspicious electricity connections in its all five circles in August so far. Sharing details he said 370 meters were slow, 13 with direct power supply and one with hole in the body. On account of slow meters and power theft, they were charged 0.22 million units and imposing fine of Rs4.28 million, he said. He said for legal proceeding, applications have been submitted in local police stations. The IESCO Chief appreciated the field formation’s efforts and said that this campaign would continue until the last power thief is caught. He requested valuable customers to be a part of this National campaign and call on complaint and monitoring cell number: 051-9252933-6 or help line number 118 if they found anyone stealing electricity or providing assistance.













