USF approves Rs18b for 30 projects

The Policy Committee of the Universal Service Fund (USF) under the ministry of information technology (it) and telecommunication has approved the budget of over Rs18 billion for 30 projects for the financial year 2021-22. The Policy Committee meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque and attended by the Federal Secretary for IT and Telecommunication Dr Sohail Rajput, Senior Joint Secretary Toaha Hussain Bugti, Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, and other representatives from the cabinet and finance division, said a news release. The chief executive officer (CEO) of USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, apprised the Policy Committee on the performance of the last three years and the proposed plans for the new Financial Year 2021-22. While addressing the meeting, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said, “Under the present government, the USF has shown a 100 pc increase in its productivity since inception, with six projects in the first year, 12 projects in the second year and 25 projects in the third year.”













