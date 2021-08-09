Two policemen martyred in Quetta bombing

Two policemen were martyred and 21 others injured as an explosion rocked Quetta on Sunday evening, police said.

Police said that the explosion took place at Zarghoon Road, near the city’s University Chowk, adding that the bomb was fitted into a motorcycle. As per bomb disposal squad, four kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast.

The explosion took place near a police van, leading to the death of two policemen. Twelve other policemen sustained injuries. Four passers-by were also wounded in the blast, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said in a statement. The injured were shifted to hospital, where an emergency was imposed.

Deputy Inspector General Quetta Azhar Ikram said that the windows of nearby buildings were shattered due to the explosion. He added that according to the initial investigation, the blast was carried out by using a timed device. “The policemen were on duty when the explosion occurred, leading to the martyrdom of two,” he said. “The injured are receiving treatment at the hospital but three of them are in a critical condition.”

The DIG said the police had already received a threat related to an attack, adding that the forces are on high alert. Separately, a hand grenade also attack took place at Quetta’s Saryab Road. Police confirmed that at least one person sustained injuries during the attack.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry condemned the incident. Condemning the incident, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed ordered the police to carry out an investigation into the incident and submit a report to him.