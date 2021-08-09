Pakistan, China agree on early completion of Dasu bus blast probe

Pakistan and China have decided to wrap up probe into the Dasu bus blast as soon as possible. The decision was taken in a meeting between Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong as the latter visited the minister’s residence in Islamabad on Sunday. During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon a string of issues, including the Dasu bomb explosion. On the occasion, Sheikh Rashid assured the envoy that the Pakistani government will ensure foolproof security to the Chinese workers and companies working on development projects in Pakistan. “We will not let CPEC being sabotaged by any foreign conspiracy,” the minister said, adding that no power can create hurdles in the way of Pakistan-China friendship. The Chinese ambassador said a number of companies have been working on different projects in Pakistan. “We thank the Pakistani government for the facilities it has provided to the Chinese workers,” he added.













