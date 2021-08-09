Pakistan urges world to play due role on Kashmir

Pakistan Ambassador to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed during an interactive session with the prominent Japanese mediapersons on Sunday, highlighted the internationally recognized legal and political dimensions of the Kashmir dispute with special reference to illegal occupation by Indian Security forces in 1947.

The ambassador emphasized that it was imperative for the United Nations Security Council and the international community to fulfill their commitments with the Kashmiri people.

The session was held at the embassy to commemorate Youm-e-Istehsal. Senior representatives from Nikkei Asia, NHK and other organizations attended the event.

The ambassador said for the last 74 years India had unleashed a reign of terror and brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people, who have however, shown unmatched resilience and continued struggle for their just cause.

He also apprised the media persons about India’s illegal acts of August 5, 2019 and subsequent unprecedented human right violations, crackdown, media blockade, extra judicial killings in fake encounters, digital lockdown and demographic apartheid in Indian illegally occupied Jammu& Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that international community and human rights organizations had been continuously raising serious concerns over the continuing gross human rights violations in IIOJK. Ambassador Ahmad acknowledged the role of media in highlighting the factual grave situation in IIOJK.

Hurriyet leader stresses Kashmir settlement through talks: A senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir stressed the need for resolving the Kashmir dispute and to settle it Pakistan and India should initiate a sustained and result-oriented dialogue process.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, said the dialogue should be meaningful to resolve the long-pending dispute once and for all and the settlement should be acceptable to the people of Kashmir.

He said that India should give up its imperialist approach on Kashmir and accept the harsh reality in the changing Geo-political situation and new world order and resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Prof Abdul Ghani Butt said, the biggest human rights violation is not to allow people to choose their future and Kashmiri people are among those people who have been denied this right.

He deplored that India is perpetrating grave human rights violations in the territory and the international community should take notice of it.

Swati pays tribute to Kashmiris’ freedom struggle: Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has said the entire nation is with Kashmiri nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a statement issued here Sunday, the Minister said two years ago, Indian Prime Minister Modi under the ideology of his misogynistic Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), abolished Articles 370 and 35A in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “We salute the continuous struggle of Kashmiris for freedom from Indian occupation. Kashmiri people have been fighting for independence for the last 70 years and we stand with all the freedom fighters of IIOJK,” he said.