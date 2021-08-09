Mari Petroleum organises light and sound show

Mari petroleum hosted an impressive light and sound show, projecting the struggles and contributions of founders for creation of an independent state, Pakistan’s rich history, progression over the years, vibrant culture and a tribute to the heroes of Pakistan.

Pride of performance award holder Sahir Ali Bagga paid tribute to the forefathers with his melodious songs.

MD/CEO Mari Petroleum Faheem Haider, in his speech, welcomed the guests to the enthralling light and sound and said that this initiative is aimed at invigorating our national spirit through innovative tools of storytelling. He added that the show will be demonstrating an immersive 3D Light and Sound Show, projecting the story of Pakistan’s independence and a tribute to the heroes of Pakistan. This is one-of-a-kind three-dimensional projection mapping experience – a modern technology/tool for storytelling, which is cutting edge and unique.

Managing Director / CEO Faheem Haider also highlighted that, in addition to being the leading Oil & Gas company of the Country, Mari Petroleum is playing its role as a responsible corporate citizen by investing in social welfare projects throughout Pakistan.

Managing Director Fauji Foundation Waqar Ahmed Malik lauded the achievements of Mari Petroleum in the field of Oil & Gas and the company’s CSR initiatives. He specially emphasized MPCL’s pivotal role in ensuring food and energy security in Pakistan. He also highlighted that, in the last 5 years MPCL contributed PKR 350 billion to the national exchequer in the forms of taxes.