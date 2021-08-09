Strengthening engagement with ASEAN a priority: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan’s closeness with ASEAN is exemplified by its accession to the Treaty of Amity, Cooperation in South East Asia and robust engagement with ASEAN-led regional mechanisms.

In his message on the 54th ASEAN Day, he said the way ASEAN’s far-sighted leadership has forged dialogue and cooperation across the region and beyond, while also retaining ASEAN’s centrality, is truly remarkable. He said in line with its ‘Vision East Asia’ policy, Pakistan places high priority on strengthening and diversifying its engagement with ASEAN, inter alia through better connectivity and people-to-people contacts. Foreign Minister said ASEAN is a fine example of ‘open regionalism’ worthy of emulation and its effective measures to combat COVID-19 are commendable. Congratulating the Association of South East Asian Nations Member States on the 54th ASEAN Day, the Foreign Minister said the ten-member ASEAN has transformed into a vibrant and integrated economic community, and emerged as a platform for advancement of long-term collective goals.