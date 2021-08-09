ICT admin to plant over 25,000 saplings on capital outskirts

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would plant over 25,000 saplings during the ongoing monsoon in the outskirts to make city’s environment clean and green. The directorate of Agriculture Extension Services (AES) has chalked out a plan to plant both of fruit and forest varieties to check soil erosion, its director Waqar Anwar told APP. He said the forest plant species of kachnar, cheer, sheesham, shahtoot, sukh chain, mor pankh, bottle brush, poplar, and weeping willos would be planted along with fruit plant species of lemon, grapes, mitha, peach, lokat, guava, olives, etc. Under the initiative, he said farmers and area officers have been made responsible for safety and security of plants. This has been done to maximise the survival rate of plants and to ensure that plant’s death owing to neglect, could be minimised.













