PNCA gears up for I-Day

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) have started preparations to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

An official of PNCA Masroor Shah told APP that the Arts Council would organize various cultural events to mark the Independence Day. He said that various activities including tableau, skits, national songs and folk dances would be presented by children in the cultural show while the National Puppet Theatre of PNCA will colour the show on the theme of the Independence Day. He said that puppet show will portray the history of the Pakistan Movement in the form of stories to grab the attention of the children and educate them about their history.

“The week-long programmes would focus on the freedom movement, heroes of the Pakistan Movement and the rich culture of Pakistan through performing art,” he added.