PTI believes in freedom of expression: Ch Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in freedom of expression besides taking comprehensive measures for the wellbeing of journalist community and all other media workers.

He was talking to the founding members of the ‘Fourth Pillar Vigilant Media Watchdog’ an international organization for solving journalists’ problems, here at Governor’s House on Sunday.

Governor Sarwar also appreciated the role of Fourth Pillar Media Watchdog in training journalists. He was of the view that training of the journalists was an important step and was need of the hour. He assured the members of the delegation that he would play his role in initiating training courses for journalists in other universities of Punjab including the Institute of Communication Studies, Punjab University.

Sarwar said that practical steps were being taken for institutional reforms and opposition should also support the government on the issue of electoral reforms, adding that the credit for saving Pakistan from economic bankruptcy goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team.

During the meeting, Central President Fourth Pillar Farooq Mirza apprised Punjab Governor about the services rendered to journalists around the world, including the aims and objectives of the organization and also about the training of more than 400 journalists.