PHC shutters 168 illegal treatment centres in 22 cities

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shuttered 168 quacks’ treatment centres during the last two weeks. In its anti-quackery drive in 22 cities of the province, the PHC enforcement teams carried out raids on 1,438 treatment centres. Out of these, 404 quackery centres had been converted into other legal ones, while on 96, qualified physicians were treating patients. Besides sealed outlets, the PHC will continue surveillance of 644 treatment centres where qualified physicians were working at the time of raids.

Out of the shuttered outlets, 22 centres were closed down in Rawalpindi, 18 each in Sialkot and Gujrat, Gujranwala 16, Bahawalpur 13, Kasur 12, Bhakkar 9, six each in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan and Khanewal, 5 each Nankana Sahab, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Lodharan, 4 each in Chakwal, Jhelum and Rajanpur, 3 each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Vehari, and one in Attock. In Lahore, Arif Clinic, MM Medical and Gynae Centre, Guardian Home, Bismillah Pharmacy, Hafiz Medical Store and Sajjad Clinic were sealed.

As per a spokesperson of the PHC, the PHC teams have so far visited over one lac centres, closed down over 33,000 illegal outlets, and imposed a fine of more than Rs762 million. “