Bilawal has choosen Balochistan after failing to spread chaos in other parts: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Zardari would never succeed to form his party’s government in Balochistan. “Bilawal’s wish to have PPP Chief Minister in Balochistan can never become a news,” he said in a statement while reacting to the PPP’s Chairman’s remarks. He said that Bilawal had now chosen Balochistan after he had failed to spread chaos in other parts of the country. Jeering at Bilawal for hurling threat of toppling the federal government, Farrukh asked him whether his party had such capacity. Bilawal should tell as to how he would overthrow the federal government with a party which had been relegated to a province. The minister said instead of criticizing the PTI government, Bilawal should tell people of Balochistan about his party’s humiliating defeat in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. “Bilawal has no right to speak about honour in politics,” he said, adding that such people could only respect corruption, money laundering, fake accounts and looted money.













