PPP to form next govt: Bilawal

QUETTA: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that “the next government will be formed by the PPP.” Addressing a rally in the provincial capital of Balochistan, he said with PPP in power, all the problems faced by the people of Balochistan will be resolved.

Bilawal said that the people of Balochistan have witnessed a lot of hardships over the last five years, adding that the PPP is the “only party that can resolve the problems of the province.” “If there is any political party in the country that cares about the needs of the poor, it is the Pakistan Peoples Party,” he claimed.