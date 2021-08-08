Muhammad Wadan’s Story

Muhammad Wadan, aged 4 years, a resident of Mardan was suffering from repeated chest infections and Dyspnea on mild exertion since birth. Upon cardiac assessment, he was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD).

He was advised by his cardiologist to undergo open heart surgery for VSD closure. For this purpose, he was admitted to Ittefaq Hospital Lahore, where Dr. M. Asim Khan performed open heart surgery for VSD closure on 16.02.2021. After five days of hospital stay Muhammad Wadan was discharged in a satisfactory condition.

The surgery was conducted with the support of Pakistan Children Heart foundation and other donors. A child who has had VSD closure, requires lifelong care, an optimized lifestyle and examinations by a cardiologist. Luckily now Muhammad Wadan is beyond the initial stage of treatment and is looking forward to living life to its fullest.