Kate Middleton’s portraits of Holocaust survivors are now part of a museum display

Kate Middleton’s moving portraits of Holocaust survivors are now part of the Imperial War Museum in London. Titled Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors, the collection features 50 contemporary portraits of the survivors and their families. Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge invited two survivors to Kensington Palace to capture their images with their grandchildren, according to People. Sharing behind-the-scene photos, Kate wrote, “Honoured to be part of the new photography exhibition.” Displayed for the first time, the photos capture “the special connections between Holocaust survivors and the younger generations of their families, and remind us of our collective responsibility to ensure their stories live on,” read the note on Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account. “The photographs present a group of survivors who made the UK their home after beginnings marked by unimaginable loss and trauma,” it further added.













