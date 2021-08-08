Punjab Apex Committee lauds govt steps to contain Covid pandemic

A meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee (PAC) was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM’s Office Saturday. The meeting was also attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Aziz, General Officer Commanding 10 Division Major General Muhammad Aniq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Major General Muhammad Amir Majeed, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Home, IG Police, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and senior civil and military officials.

The meeting reviewed the steps to be taken to cope with the fourth wave of corona pandemic. The meeting also reviewed the arrangements made for maintaining law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram. The Provincial Apex Committee vowed to use all possible resources and take necessary measures to control the fourth wave of coronacirus. The participants of the meeting expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Punjab government to make the lives of the citizens safe. The meeting agreed to further expedite the corona vaccination process. It was decided in the meeting that effective measures will be taken under the joint strategy to enforce decisions taken to deal with Corona including the implementation of administrative steps to ensure Corona SOPs. The military leadership reiterated to extend all out support and cooperation with the civil government to deal with Corona. Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Aziz assured the military support to the civil government to deal with the fourth wave of Corona and said that the Punjab government has taken effective measures to curb the Corona from the province. He said that the whole team of the Punjab government is struggling hard to overcome the fourth wave of the corona pandemic. He said that efforts are being made to control the fourth wave of Corona and the performance of the provincial government team led by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is commendable.

While addressing the Apex Committee meeting, the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Army has always stood by the nation in difficult times. He said that About 20 million people in Punjab have been inoculated with vaccine. All necessary steps have been taken and will continue to be taken in the future as well to control the fourth wave of the corona. He said that the political and military leadership of the province will overcome the challenge through joint efforts, collective vision and effective strategies. He asserted that the government and military leadership will continue to take steps to protect the lives of the people by reviewing the ground realities. He expressed hope that the decisions of the meeting will yield positive results. He said that 555,000 people have so far been vaccinated against corona during the last 24 hours in Punjab. He disclosed that a target has been set to inoculate vaccine to the 40% of the population in five major cities of Punjab by 14 August. The Chief Minister stressed upon the citizens to inoculate themselves corona vaccine and protect themselves from coronavirus.

The meeting further decided to implement the plan chalked out to maintain law & order during Muharram-ul-Haram in letter and spirit. The meeting also decided to take all possible steps to promote brotherhood and religious harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram. Additional contingents of police personnel will be deployed at mosques, Imam Bargahs and other places of worship. The law of ban on exhibiting firearms will also be enforced strictly. Code of Conduct evolved in this regard will be ensured strictly. During the briefing, the participants of the meeting were informed that more than 84% of the patients admitted in the hospitals were those who didn’t get the corona vaccine. The Secretary Primary and Secondary Health and the Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education briefed the participants about the overall Corona situation, a number of patients, treatment facilities being provided in hospitals and vaccination process.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM for Reconciliation and Harmony with Baluchistan Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office.

Matter regarding current political situation and mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting. The chief minister said that Punjab and Baluchistan are closely bonded to each other and the people of Punjab have feelings of goodwill and love for their Baluchi people.

Usman Buzdar termed the restoration of Mir Chakar Azam Rind’s Tomb at Satgra Okara a gesture of goodwill for the Baloch brothers. He said that the Punjab government is committed to provide modern and state-of-the-art facilities for the tourists at Mir Chakar Azam Rind’s Tomb. He further stated that the Punjab government has allocated substantial funds for the construction of a hospital in Turbat, adding that more health facilities would be provided to the people of Baluchistan. He said that ambulance and the school bus is a gift of Punjab government for the people of Baluchistan. Usman Buzdar said that Punjab will take Baluchistan ahead in the journey of progress and development. He said that Pakistan can only make progress if all units will move forward jointly on the road to progress. The Punjab government had always provided all possible assistance to its Baluchi brothers.