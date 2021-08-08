No hotel quarantine for Pakistani students, workers in Turkey

The Turkish government has revised its quarantine rules for students and workers arriving in Turkey from Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Embassy in Ankara. Under the new rules, which are effective from August 6 till September 1, students will be allowed to quarantine themselves at designated dormitories instead of private hotels for a 10-day period. They will have to show valid documents to prove that they pursue higher education in Turkey. The Pakistani students studying at universities based in provinces other than Istanbul or Ankara will travel to these provinces only after the end of the quarantine period in KYK dormitories in Istanbul or Ankara. Apart from students, Pakistanis with valid residence and work permit will be allowed to quarantine themselves at their residence. However, such persons will only be allowed to go to their residence in private vehicles and cannot use domestic flights or public transportation.Other than students and holders of Turkish residence or work permit, those coming from Pakistan for visit or tourism purposes will be quarantined at the designated private hotels as per previous practice.













