Railways urges road users to avoid trespassing

The Pakistan Railways has initiated a campaign to create awareness among people about trespassing and crossing of railway track.

The Railways Directorate of Public Relations arranged a trip of journalists to show the manned and unmanned level crossings at different places on Saturday where detailed briefing was given to them.

Director Public Relations Nazia aJabeen briefed the media that the Railways always gives importance to the life safety of citizens and its passengers. She said that 464 out of about 800 level crossings in the PR Lahore Division were un-manned, where no attendant was present and the citizens cross the railway track on their own responsibility. Whereas, she said, gates had been installed at the rest of the level crossings where attendants were appointed to close the gate before the arrival of the trains.

She appealed to citizens to stop at the level crossing before crossing the track, look on both sides of the track and wait for the train to pass if any train was coming.

Deputy Chief Operating Superin-tendent (Dy COPS) Tariq Aziz Kolachi told journalists that the PR had taken several steps for the safety of citizens and passengers. He said that double whistle boards had been provided on 185 level crossings where train drivers were bound to play horn to warn the road users about train arrival. He said that special warning boards had also been displayed for train drivers at 134 non-interlocked level crossings where drivers had to decrease the speed of the train.