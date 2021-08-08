Govt urged to decide pending cases before FPCCI election

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s United Business Group Saturday unanimously urged the government to direct the Director General Trade Organisation to decide the important pending case against rigging in the presidential election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry immediately.

Chairing an 80 member general body meeting of the group here today President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik vowed to continue to serve the business community doubtlessly and help gear up the economic activities in the country.

He alleged that DGTO is adopting unnecessary delaying tactics to provide a cushion to the sitting president to complete his tenure which he added caused great unrest among the entire business community.

He said UBG will never allow DGTO to play with the destiny of the business community. Iftikhar Ali Malik said fresh blood will be inducted into the trade politics and highly educated youth equipped with the spirit of devotion to serve the business community will be fully encouraged to lead the traders.

He said UBG since its inception always attached great importance to traders and advocated their cause at all regional, provincial, and national levels without any fear.

He said UBG leadership many times met the prime minister, federal ministers, and advisors to the prime minister including governor Punjab for addressing the problems confronted by traders and exporters across the country.

The strategy for the coming election was also discussed threadbare and in principle it was decided that all stakeholders will be taken into confidence prior to giving final shape to the name of candidates.

SM Muneer, Zubair Tufail, Zafar Bakhtawari, Shakih Tanvir, Sh Asif, Khalid Tawab, Atta Bajwa, Hameed Akhtar Chadda, and others also presented in the meeting.