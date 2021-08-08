Realistic business plan only way to get soft loan: Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Saturday urged the budding entrepreneurs to come up with realistic business ideas for availing soft loans under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP). Young people can easily get big loans through successful business plans and the government will give them a loan if they come up with practicable business plans, said the SAPM in a news statement. He said that the government would extend all possible support to the youth, entering the country’s job market. Meanwhile, Usman Dar also tweeted the story of a person named Mehran who had succeeded in launching modern courses in his own medical college after getting a loan amounting to Rs3.5 million under the YES. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the KJP’s team for helping him fulfill his dream of starting modern courses in the medical field at his college. Mehran said he did not only recruit new teachers in his college, but also give employment to pharmacists and other medical professionals of his area. Usman Dar congratulated Mehran on achieving his goal and said that it was heartening to note that the youth was playing a critical role in creating jobs.













