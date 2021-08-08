US job gains pick up speed in July as economy reopens

The recovering US economy scored a big jobs gain in July, which President Joe Biden said was further evidence his policies have been successful. “What is indisputable now is this: the Biden plan is working. The Biden plan produced results and the Biden plan is moving the country forward,” he said at the White House after government data showed 943,000 new jobs added last month. Despite progress in recovering from “the economic mess we inherited,” the president acknowledged that the recovery is “far from complete, and … doubtless will have ups and downs along the way” as the Delta variant of the coronavirus casts doubts on the outlook. With widespread vaccinations allowing the world’s largest economy to begin to return to normal, hiring has accelerated after several months of disappointing results, but remains 5.7 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level, the Labor Department said. The faster hiring pushed the unemployment rate down a half a point to 5.4 percent. And the gain in June was revised sharply higher than the original report, to show an increase of 938,000 non-farm payroll positions, seasonally adjusted, and the result for May was also revised up, according to the report.













