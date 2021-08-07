India set 209 to win first Test against England

NOTTINGHAM: India were set a target of 209 to win the first Test against England after bowling out the hosts for 303 in their second innings on Saturday’s fourth day at Trent Bridge. Home captain Joe Root made 109, his 21st Test century coming after he had also top-scored in England’s meagre first innings 183 with 64. Jasprit Bumrah led India’s attack with 5-64 in 19, giving the paceman match figures of 9-110. This first of a five-match series is the opening fixture of the new World Test Championship cycle. India, who won 3-1 at home to Root’s men earlier this year, are bidding for just their fourth series win in England to follow their victorious 1971, 1986 and 2007 campaigns.

Earlier, England captain Root was left eyeing a hundred as wickets fell around him to leave the first Test against India at Trent Bridge intriguingly poised at tea on Saturday’s fourth day. England were 235-5 in their second innings, a lead of 140 runs. Root was 96 not out, having top-scored with 64 in England’s meagre first innings 183. Jos Buttler, the last of England’s recognised batsmen, was unbeaten on 15 after avoiding a pair. Frustratingly for England, Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence all got to 25 before they each played a major part in their own dismissal — for all the excellence of India’s attack. England resumed Saturday on 25 without loss, 70 runs adrift of India’s first innings 278. After three rain-marred days, play started beneath sunny blue skies, with Rory Burns 11 not out and Sibley unbeaten on nine. There was little left-hander Burns could do with a brilliant Mohammed Siraj delivery that seamed late to have him caught behind for 18. Jasprit Bumrah prolonged Zak Crawley’s run of low scores when, he squared up the batsman, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant holding a fine diving catch low to his right.

Crawley’s exit for six meant he had scored just 156 runs in 14 Test innings since his brilliant 267 against Pakistan at Southampton last year. Root, at 46-2, once more walked out to bat with England in trouble. He had made nine when he nicked another good delivery from Bumrah just short of India captain Virat Kohli at first slip. Root, however, showed his class with two boundaries in four balls off Siraj — a textbook cover-drive followed by a clip through midwicket. England’s best batsman completed a 68-ball fifty by deliberately uppercutting Mohammed Shami over the slips for his eighth four. England were 119-2 at lunch, with Sibley 27 not out and Root 56 not out.