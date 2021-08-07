Nishikori advances to first ATP semi-final in two years

WASHINGTON: Japan’s Kei Nishikori advanced to his first ATP semi-final in more than two years by defeating South Africa’s 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-5 on Friday at the Citi Open. Nishikori had lost six consecutive tour-level quarter-finals, including one to Harris in March at Dubai, but this time dispatched the 24-year-old, who defeated Rafael Nadal on Thursday. “Every match I’ve been playing well but especially today, I played very good,” Nishikori said. “This feeling, I hope I can carry couple more weeks until US Open. This makes me great confidence. I hope I can keep going two more matches.” World number 67 Nishikori will face 107th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald, who eliminated fellow American Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2, for a berth in Sunday’s final on the Washington hardcourts.

Saturday’s other semi-final will send 20-year-old American wildcard Jenson Brooksby against 24th-ranked Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner. Nishikori, the 2015 Washington champion, arrived after a Tokyo Olympic quarter-final loss to top-ranked Novak Djokovic and battled jet lag when the week began. “I was tired coming from Japan. It wasn’t easy,” Nishikori said. “But I got a couple days’ rest and I managed to fight through the first couple rounds. “I’ve been serving well this week. I make a good rhythm with my serve and that makes a huge difference.”

Now the 31-year-old Japanese star, the 2014 US Open runner-up, will play in his first semi-final since April 2019 at Barcelona. Nishikori could reach his first ATP final since taking the most recent of his 12 career titles in January 2019 at Brisbane. Harris ousted 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal in the Spaniard’s second comeback match after a two-month layoff with a foot injury. Harris double-faulted away a break in the opening game and Nishikori broke again on his way to a 4-0 lead and claimed the set after 45 minutes. In a back-and-forth final set, Harris saved match points with an ace and service winner but misfired on a Nishikori’s third match point to fall.