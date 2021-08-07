Sparkling Ingebrigtsen makes Olympic 1500m history for Norway

TOKYO: Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the men’s Olympic 1500 metres title on Saturday, setting a new Games record of 3min 28.32sec — and admitted afterwards he had not been eating properly because of nerves. The 20-year-old added Olympic gold to his European title, easing home after passing long-time leader Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya, who took silver in 3:29.01. Josh Kerr ran the race of his life to take the bronze in 3:29.05 to give Britain its first medal for 33 years in an event they once dominated and won five times. Ingebrigtsen — the second youngest winner of the title after Kenya’s 2008 champion Abel Kiprop, who was 19 — said the anticipation of competing in the Olympics had played on his nerves. “I’ve been struggling with eating for the last couple of weeks because I have been waiting so long for this race,” he said. “This is what you want as a professional runner. I’ve been able to do it (win gold) first try and I feel like I am just getting started. But at the same time, I have been dreaming of this for my whole life. It’s great.” Cheruiyot had been the dominant force in the event for the past two years, winning 10 races on the trot including the 2019 world title, but that run ended when he was fourth in the Kenyan trials. He was not originally selected, but earned a late call-up.













