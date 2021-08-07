Pakistan welcomes UNSC reaffirming stance on Kashmir

Pakistan on Saturday welcomed the reiteration of the position of the United Nations on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by the spokesperson of the United Nations secretary general, saying it reaffirmed that UN position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“The statement reaffirms that UN position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is “well-established” and has not changed,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response to the statement by the UN chief’s spokesperson.

He said Pakistan appreciated the timeliness of the statement as it coincided with the completion of two years of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in the Indian- Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), that were in violation of the UN charter, UNSC resolutions and international law.

“The statement denies the self-serving remarks by India’s permanent representative to the United Nations claiming that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India,” he said.

The spokesperson said India would do well to remind itself that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognised dispute and one of the longest outstanding items on the UN Security Council’s agenda.

“It [Kashmir] never was and never will be a part of India. Regurgitation of false and fabricated claims does not change the reality,” he said.