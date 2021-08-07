Police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at Bangkok protesters

Thailand police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators in Bangkok protesting against the government’s failure to handle coronavirus outbreaks and its effect on the economy.

More than 1,000 protesters defied restrictions on public gatherings on Saturday and marched towards Government House, the office of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, demanding his resignation. Police sealed off a road near Victory Monument using containers and shot tear gas and rubber bullets to push protesters back. “We are holding this line,” police announced over a loudspeaker.