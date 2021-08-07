NHA afforestation campaign continues

The National Highway Authority continues afforestation campaign along its network under Clean and Green Pakistan program.

To this effect, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar planted the trees on the invitation of the NHA Rawalpindi Maintenance Unit, at Motorway Chowk on N-5, in Punjab North Region. Similarly, State Minister and Advisor to Prime Minister for political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar also inaugurated plantation campaign at Motorway Chowk on N-5, under the auspices of Rawalpindi Maintenance Unit NHA.

Moreover, under recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), between National Highway Authority and NGO Field Sports and Conservation Society, Muhammad Sibtain Khan-Provincial Minister for Forestry and Syed Samsam Bukhari-Provincial Minister for Fisheries and wildlife, inaugurated ceremony aiming at plantation of 100,000 trees on Lahore Eastern ByPass. It is worth to mention that maintenance of these trees for two years will also be carried out by the NGO without any cost to NHA under Prime Minister’s “Clean Green Pakistan Campaign”. Simultaneously, a “Plant for Pakistan” event was organized in National Highway Authority West Zone Balochistan in which Governor of Balochistan Mr. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha was guest of honour. The objective of this activity was to further this noble cause towards achieving Clean and Green Pakistan.

Similarly, Tree Plantation Ceremony was also organized at Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway Package-I under Clean and Green Pakistan program in which Provincial Forest Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur planted the trees. Deputy Commissioner D.I. Khan, Project Director of NLC, NHA’s General Manager & Project Director CPEC participated in the ceremony.

The National Highway Authority is planting trees along motorways and national highways across the country and this Clean and Green Pakistan campaign will continue in the coming days. To this effect, Chairman NHA Capt (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha has issued special instructions to all NHA Regional offices to make this campaign a success.