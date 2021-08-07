GCC chief says ready to work with new UN envoy to Yemen

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council has said the bloc is ready to work with the UN’s new envoy to Yemen in finding a political solution to end the conflict in the country. Nayef Al-Hajraf welcomed the appointment of Hans Grundberg as the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, who replaces British diplomat Martin Griffiths. Al-Hajraf said he looked forward to working with the new envoy to continue the efforts of the international community to finding a lasting solution to end the war in the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The conflict, which is nearing it’s seventh year, has pitted the internationally recognized government, supported by its Arab allies, against an Iran-backed Houthi militia. Grundberg, a Swedish diplomat, has been the European Union ambassador to Yemen since September 2019. Al-Hajraf said he hopes the envoy’s experience will help in continuing efforts to find a solution that ends the Yemeni crisis, and supports the humanitarian and development needs of the Yemeni people.













