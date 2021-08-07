‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 to finally release

It looks like things are getting stranger in Hawkins. After two very long years, the makers of Stranger Things have finally gifted fans a release date for Season 4…except that we’ll have to wait another year to watch. Yes, the hit Netflix science fiction drama is slated to return to our screens in 2022.

Along with the official release year, Netflix also dropped a new teaser and well, yes, Hopper is alive! Cars are on fire? Steve Harrington is underwater somewhere and Eleven is being pulled away by men who look like agents. Naturally, we have more questions than answers, but that’s par for the course when it comes to the world of Stranger Things.

“See y’all in the upside down,” Netflix teased in an Instagram caption. Honestly, we’re already stressed out, but 100 percent ready to dive in. After all, it’s been a long wait.

‘See y’all in the upside down,’ Netflix teased in an Instagram caption. Honestly, we’re already stressed out, but 100% ready to dive in. After all, it’s been a long wait

While the brand new teaser pulled back the curtains ever so slightly on what fans can expect as we go forward in the upcoming season, a previous teaser hinted that we’d also be getting a closer look at Eleven’s past.

Though the cast has to unfortunately be tight-lipped about what’s to come, Gaten Matarazzo clued fans in to the terror that’s apparently ahead. As he told host Jimmy Fallon, “I was reading it. I’m like, ‘They’re going for it this year. That’s pretty cool!'”

Thanks to the teaser, fans also get a look at one of the new faces joining the cast, Grace Van Dien, who is slated to play Chrissy, the lead cheerleader with a dark secret. Since there’s still plenty of time until 2022, catch up on all things Stranger Things-including all of the new faces headed for Hawkins!