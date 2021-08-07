Hania responds to social media trolls

Actress Hania Aamir is an avid social media user. The actress has been a constant target of cyber bullying and trolls for her social media presence on the internet.

However, the ‘Anaa’ famed actress has always managed to remain calm and stayed strong while facing the criticism and bullying remarks on the Internet.

On Friday, the ‘Ishiqya’ actress shared a lengthy Instagram post to respond to social media trolls, saying “I hope we all can grow together and learn to be more tolerant towards each other.”

Sharing an adorable of herself, Aamir continued saying, “I’m young I’m genuine I’m flamboyant I’m loud and I’m kind. Just because I’m growing up in front of so many people does not mean I can’t live my life.”

“I will make mistakes. I will change. I will make bad choices and I will make better ones. My views will change and some won’t. I will grow and I will learn. But I will not apologise for being human. I will not apologise for growing for evolving,” she emphasised.

Calling the message her honest hour thought, the Na Maloom Afraad 2 actress said that has been struggling with these thoughts for the past few weeks trying to figure out what could possibly please the negative ones on the internet. She said, “I’ve come to a conclusion that I absolutely do not know how to be anyone else but me. I have unapologetically been myself loud and clear and that should not change because people fail to understand me. I am not just pretty pictures I am much more.”

“I can’t be pretentious and I will not try to be someone I’m not. I hope we all can grow together and learn to be more tolerant towards each other,” Aamir said.

“Do not lose your individuality just because you don’t see anyone like you or because people around you don’t understand you. As long as you’re not hurting anyone be yourself boo. Here’s to truly living and being your unapologetic beautiful self,” the actress concluded.