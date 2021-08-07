Chris Hemsworth and Gigi react to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s relationship milestone

Well, that took a while. Ten years and three kids after their first date, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are finally “Instagram official.” Or at least that’s what Reynolds said when that Lively made it onto his IG feed following the glam couple’s appearance at the Free Guy premiere.

“What a huge night for #FreeGuy,” Reynolds captioned his August 4 post. “And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we’re Instagram official. I know how important that was to her.”

While this certainly isn’t the first time Lively and Reynolds have trolled each another on social media, it is the first time celebs like Gigi Hadid and Chris Hemsworth have commented played along.

“Ahhhh finally…!” Hadid joked. “I thought you’d already used up all your ‘premiere appearances’ in The Contract.”

Pal Hemsworth commented, “Congratulations @blakelively I’m still holding onto the dream that Ryan will make him and I instagram official as well.”

Fellow Avenger Jeremy Renner also added applause emojis.

Regardless if they’ve checked off mandatory modern relationship milestones or not, Lively and Reynolds are truly couple goals since tying the knot in 2012. The parents commemorated the anniversary of their first date earlier this month in Boston. “10 years later,” Lively captioned an Instagram Story on August 1. “We still go out on our ‘first date.’ But in much more comfortable shoes.”

Lively shared another snap, adding, “If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us.”

The Gossip Girl alum even cracked on Reynolds’ b-day last October that she “honestly can’t believe” she’s still married to the Free Guy star. Good thing they’ve now officially cemented their couple status!