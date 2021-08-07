PCB to seek approval from NCOC to allow spectators into stadiums

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has begun planning to contact the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) for permission to transport a small number of spectators to the stadiums during the New Zealand series.

The cricket board is working on a plan, according to sources, and will bring it to the apex COVID-19 council later this month.

Only vaccinated persons will be allowed into the Rawalpindi and Lahore cricket venues, where New Zealand will be hosted.

The PCB is anticipated to recommend allowing individuals having vaccination certificates to fill 50 percent of stadium capacity.

The NCOC has reimposed limitations in the midst of the country’s fourth COVID-19 wave, which has seized the country with a positivity rate of over 8% in the previous few days.

In March, the Pakistan Super League was forced to stop play after numerous players and support staff members tested positive for the virus. The competition was eventually rescheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi.