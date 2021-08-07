Coronavirus deaths amid fourth wave reach highest daily in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre’s data showed Saturday morning a total of 95 deaths from coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the highest single-day toll during the ongoing fourth wave of the pandemic.

Statistics 7 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,233

Positive Cases: 4720

Positivity % : 8.24%

Deaths : 95 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 7, 2021

4,720 new infections were reported in the country on Saturday, taking the total tally to 1,063,125. The NCOC data showed that 57,233 tests were taken in the last 24 hours to check for COVID-19.

On May 20, Pakistan had registered 131 deaths. With fresh fatalities, the overall death toll reached 23,797.

Some 959,491 recoveries of patients have been till now whereas the number of active cases reached 79,837.

Infections have risen sharply in Pakistan in recent days, with the positivity rate currently at 8.24%.

Earlier this week, the COVID-19 positivity rate went over 9% for the first time in nearly three months. The country last recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 9.12% on May 10.

Sindh is currently under a lockdown till August 8, while the Punjab and AJK governments, too, have imposed a partial lockdown. Punjab’s lockdown covers Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad.