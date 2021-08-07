Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 7 August 2021 is being sold for Rs. 94820 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 110600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 7 August 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 110600 Rs. 101383 Rs. 96775 Rs. 82950 per 10 Gram Rs. 94820 Rs. 86918 Rs. 82968 Rs. 71115 per Gram Gold Rs. 9482 Rs. 8692 Rs. 8297 Rs. 7112

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

