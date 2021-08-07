Double gold for Bahamas as Miller-Uibo retains 400m crown

TOKYO: Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas successfully defended her Olympic 400m crown on Friday, completing a double for the Caribbean nation following compatriot Steven Gardiner’s victory in the men’s race. The 27-year-old from Nassau surged to the line in 48.36sec, with Maileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic taking silver and Allyson Felix of the United States claiming bronze. “I am so happy right now I could cry,” Miller-Uibo said. “I’ve been dealing with a whole lot of injuries and to be able to pull this one off is amazing.” Felix’s bronze medal makes her the most decorated female athlete in track and field history with 10 medals won across five Olympic campaigns. The 35-year-old American star, competing in her last Olympics in Tokyo, held off a fierce challenge from Jamaica’s Stephenie Ann McPherson to take bronze in 49.46sec. McPherson collapsed to the ground and began screaming loudly following the defeat, before being helped off the track in a wheelchair. Miller-Uibo had beaten Felix to gold with a headlong dive for the line in a dramatic final at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But her margin of victory was more emphatic in the Japanese capital as she ran a perfect tactical race, taking the lead off the final bend and charging home several metres clear of the field. Miller-Uibo’s win came 24 hours after the Bahamas’ Gardiner had won the men’s 400m gold on Thursday. “I came out and was able to not focus on the time but to pull off another gold medal run,” Miller-Uibo said. “The best thing is I have another gold medal right now.”