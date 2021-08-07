Rupee falls by 22 paisas against dollar

Pakistan rupee snapped the winning streak against the US dollar after two straight sessions on Friday and depreciated by Rs0.22 (-0.13 percent) in the interbank. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs163.23 and closed at Rs163.45. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at Rs163.50/164.20 per dollar. Overall, Pakistani rupee has shed Rs1.02 against the US dollar during this week, while depreciation during the fiscal year 2021-22 has been Rs6.09. The local unit has shed Rs3.26 against the US dollar in the current year 2021. The currency experts said that demand for dollars remained high in the day due to upcoming weekly holidays. They said that importers purchased dollars in advance in the wake of holidays. They further said that scheduled payment of external debt also put pressure on the local currency. They said that the rupee is likely to make gains in the coming days due to expected inflows of $2.8 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during this month.













