Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

How do you people make yourself motivated to live with certain relations in the house that at various points have humiliated and taunted you? So much that now you’re super saturated and there’s no escape. You have to live with them and there’s no other option at the moment. How do you make yourself positive and less sensitive to their remarks? What should I do if I keep remembering their ill sayings about me?

Regards,

Torn

Mathira’s Advice:

First of all, no one deserves to live like this. There’s always a way out. You might not see it now, but in future, there’ll be. Sometimes, these things do have an impact on our hearts, emotions and aura. Energy matters. If you’re sitting next to a negative person, their negative aura is bound to drag you in it. It’s a fact that it takes time to clean up something that got dirty within minutes. Cleaning your aura will take a long time but the moment some negative energy comes, it’ll tarnish the whole thing. My advice is find a way out. There’s always a way out. Every problem has a solution. Sometimes the solution is right there but we can’t see it. Please don’t get used to it. Whenever someone talks negative, just go outside. Listen to good music and meditate also. Try to enjoy your alone time. The moment you start enjoying your own company, you won’t need people. You’ll also know yourself better. So good luck. I repeat, there’s always a way out.

Rose’s Advice:

Staying in a toxic environment is bound to take its toll. Here, I don’t have any details whether you’re in your parents’ house or with your in-laws. But to speak generally, your environment is definitely toxic. I suggest that you move out because it’ll take its toll on you. You can try to ignore or block out negative remarks, but like I said, you’ll reach a breaking point. Someday, someone will say something really insignificant but it’ll hit you hard and that’s when you’ll have a meltdown. So in order to avoid that, I think you should move out. If you can’t move out, then I suggest you do yoga. There are binaural beats you can listen to while sleeping. Working out is also an

anti-depressant. I strongly suggest binaural beats as they programme your subconscious mind. In case you don’t know about them, do a little research. You can try all these things but they might not work as you’re living in that toxic environment which you need to move out from.

