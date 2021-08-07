Farhan Saeed and Hania to appear in upcoming drama ‘Jhooti’

Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir are popular and versatile actors in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir both have worked in blockbuster dramas and on the silver screen as well. Both the stars have previously appeared in Piyaar Sufiyana a beautiful melody for Asim Jofa’s Rabt -Luxury Lawn 2021. After showing amazing chemistry in the music video the stars have now paired up for an upcoming drama. The story of Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir’s upcoming drama serial Jhooti is written by Saira Raza, the project will be directed by ace director Qasim Ali Mureed, produced by Humayun Saeed’s six sigma Production and will be aired on ARY Digital. As per the director’s statement upcoming drama, “Jhooti” will have a contemporary angle, its storyline will be relatable but different from what the audience has seen in the past. The drama will be a Roller Coaster of emotions as described by the director Qasim Ali Mureed.













