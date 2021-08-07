Karan Johar offers Arunita a song in his next film

This weekend, ‘Indian Idol 12’ is set to celebrate the magic of Karan Johar’s movies in the semi-finale episode.

The night will turn extra special for contestant Arunita Kanjilal as she will get a song offer from Karan.

In a promo shared by Sony TV, we see Arunita’s rendition of Kalank’s title song, leaving the filmmaker mesmerised. Not able to stop himself, Karan goes on to welcome her into the Dharma family, and promises her an opportunity soon.

Handing her a personalised note, Karan Johar told the young singer, “I want to tell you from the bottom of my heart that I want to welcome you to the Dharma family. I want to come and give a small confirmation note from my end. I have written it from my heart that this year, I want to make you sing a song and, I hope that the song deserves you. You know, more than you deserving the song, I hope the song deserves you.”

Handing her a personalised note, Karan Johar told the young singer, ‘I want to tell you from the bottom of my heart that I want to welcome you to the Dharma family. I want to come and give a small confirmation note from my end’

Sharing that he has become Arunita’s fan, Karan called her ‘suron ki rani’ and shared that he’ll not be able to express his reaction to her performance in words. Apart from Kalank, the finalist also sang songs from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Impressed by her act, Karan Johar noted how Arunita Kanjilal managed to observe every ‘harkat’ in the song. “It is a difficult song as the tunes go up and down. Himesh ji, Sonu ji and Anu ji will be able to explain this to you in a better manner but you managed to catch all those notes. There were possibilities that your voice could have cracked and you would have missed some notes but that did not happen. And, you sang all the three songs at once, three songs! All the three songs have high notes.”

He added, “Today, I have become a fan of another singer and her name is Arunita. Indian Idol is a very popular show that I have been seeing with my mother every weekend. My heart is happy to see such incredible talent. At this age, to achieve so much is not a small thing at all. But today you, in this bling saree, you have given a bright and energetic performance.”

Indian Idol 12 will air its ‘Greatest Grand Finale Ever’, a 12-hour music extravaganza, on August 15. Besides Arunita Kanjilal, the other finalists are Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro.