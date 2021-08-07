Kajol slammed by netizens for ‘arrogant’ behaviour with fans who brought her birthday cake!

On Thursday, it was Bollywood beauty Kajol’s birthday and netizens had flooded social media with warm wishes for the actress.

A few fans even showed up at the actress’s lavish Juhu home and surprised her with a delicious cake. In a video shared by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, Kajol can be seen wearing a white maxi dress and a mask, clicking pictures with the fans. Later, she even cuts the cake brought for her. However, when fans urge her to take a bite of the tasty treat, she refused and said thank you.

While one user said, ‘In logo par paisa waste krne se acha hai.. Kisi zarurat mand ki madad kardo… boht log hai jinko khana naseeb nhi hota… Hudd hai Gawaarpanti ki,’ another commented, ‘Seriously at least she could feed a piece of cake with her hands to those kids who are waiting for her outside…. These celeb dosnt care about their fans at all’

This reaction irked a lot of netizens as they interpreted her behaviour as a sign of ‘arrogance’. Many slammed her for her ‘attitude’ and said the fans shouldn’t have ‘wasted’ their money and time on Kajol.

While one user said, “In logo par paisa waste krne se acha hai.. Kisi zarurat mand ki madad kardo… boht log hai jinko khana naseeb nhi hota… Hudd hai Gawaarpanti ki”, another commented, “Seriously atleast she could feed a piece of cake with her hands to those kids who are waiting for her outside…. These celeb dosnt care about their fans at all.”

Actress Kajol turned 47 years old on Thursday. She had begun celebrating her birthday a day earlier by having a lunch date with her sister Tanisha Mukerji and mother Tanuja. As seen on Kajol’s Instagram, the beautiful trio was seen enjoying a lavish six-course meal. The actress had taken to her social media to share a sneak peek of her scrumptious lunch which included lamb shank and a ‘keto dessert’.